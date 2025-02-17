In a meeting media houses editors today, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa said he will retire when his current term ends in 2028.

His comments comes at the time some within his party want to amend the Constitution to allow him to stay beyond 2028 by extending his current term.

Speaking at the meeting, Mnangagwa said it is up to the party ZANU PF to select his successor.

Mnangagwa is currently under tense pressure to resign with some sections of the society saying he has failed to manage the country’s affairs.

The war veterans led by Blessed Geza are on the forefront calling for his removal from office.

Zwnews