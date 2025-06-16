The Zimbabwe Republic Police in Tengwe on 11/06/25 arrested Advice Pendi (32) for the murder of his 15-year-old niece, Mavis Pendi.

The suspect killed the girl after he accused her of having a love affair with an unidentified man.

Meanwhile, police in Tsholotsho arrested Musa Donga (45), Nkosilathi Nkomo (56), Benjamin Moyo (51), and Calbert Nkomo (45) in connection with the murder of Somiso Ndlovu (45) in Bhule Village on 13/06/25.

The suspects, who were attending a funeral, allegedly assaulted the victim after they caught him breaking into a neighbouring house.

