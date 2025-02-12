The United Nations (UN) Human Rights Office in Geneva has described South Africa’s Land Expropriation Act, signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa, as a critical step in addressing the country’s racially imbalanced land ownership.

This has been viewed by critics as land grab, following Zimbabwe’s footprint.

The UNHR statement came in response to a question from SABC News regarding US President Donald Trump’s executive order, which misrepresented South Africa’s land policy and alleged poor treatment of the white Afrikaner minority.

UN spokesperson Seif Magango said redressing racially imbalanced land ownership is vital to addressing historical injustices from the apartheid era and fostering a more equitable future.

He added that the recently adopted law, signed last month by Ramaphosa, marked a significant step in this journey.

However, the UN Human Rights Office urged South African authorities to ensure the law’s implementation aligns with constitutional protections and complies with international human rights standards.

On Monday, Trump reiterated his negative stance on South Africa, calling the situation “very dangerous and very bad for a lot of people” while refusing to confirm his attendance at the G20 Leaders Summit later this year.

The UN’s support highlights the global significance of South Africa’s efforts to address land reform while emphasizing the need for careful implementation.

(SABCNews)