According to Vladimir Medinsky, assistant to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the second round of negotiations will take place on March 3 in Belarus, close to the Polish border.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has confirmed that peace talks with Russia are on today, March 3.

A member of the Ukrainian delegation, lawmaker David Arakhamia, said that Ukraine is looking to at least agree on humanitarian corridors.

Apparently, during the United Nations General Assembly voting yesterday, many countries condemned the Russian, Ukraine war.

Zwnews/ Kyiv Independent