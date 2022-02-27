Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has rejected a Russian offer to hold talks, after the Kremlin announced its delegation is waiting to meet Ukrainian officials in the Belarusian city of Gomel.

Zelensky said he is open to talks in other locations, like Poland that were not complicit in the Russian invasion.

Presidential advisor says Russia is trying to put Ukraine into an “unacceptable ultimatum.”

Mykhailo Podolyak said that Russia was trying to force terms Ukraine could never accept in order to claim that Russia is the party most willing to negotiate.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin is on record saying Ukraine has for years ignored Moscow’s calls for talks.

Zwnews/ Agencies