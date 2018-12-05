UK: Zimbabwean married nurse Givemore Gezi(40) jailed for S*X with a patient(15)

LONDON: A married Zimbabwean nurse who had se_x with a 15-year-old girl he was supposed to care for before getting her pregnant and arranging an abortion has been jailed 7 years.

Father of 2 Givemore Gezi, of Chudleigh, Devon, manipulated the girl and had a se_xual relationship with her before getting her pregnant, Exeter Crown Court heard.

Prosecutor Heather Hope said: ‘He used his position to groom her.’

Gezi, 40, said she was ‘special to him’ and they were boyfriend and girlfriend even though she was just 15 years old.

Miss Hope said that he had se_x with the girl at will when she was under his care in Torbay, Devon.

The court heard he started taking her on car trips to beauty spots and isolated woodland around Devon where his abuse started with kissing and cuddling and moved on to gro_ping and 0ral s_ex.

Gezi told her he was 28 and in love with her and deceived her into believing they were in a normal boyfriend-girlfriend relationship. In reality, he was 39, and married with two children.

He started having full s_ex with the girl when she turned 16 and helped her arrange an abortion after making her pregnant. He carried on seeing her even after the police started investigating.

Miss Hope said: ‘He continued the relationship with her even after the authorities became aware of what he was doing.’

Gezi’s wife became suspicious that he was having an affair and rang a number which she found on his phone, without realising that the ‘other woman’ was a teenaged patient.

Gezi was a band seven crisis team leader senior nurse with the Torbay Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service when he started treating the girl last December.

He was jailed for seven years and eight months by Judge Timothy Rose at Exeter Crown Court, who ordered him to remain on the offenders register for life and banned any future contact with children again under a Se_xual Harm Prevention Order.

