UK: Zim woman killed in gruesome murder, Husband arrested

A Zimbabwean woman who grew up in Mpopoma, Bulawayo, the lovely Linda Vilika, has been murdered allegedly by her husband.

UK police are reportedly holding a 42 year-old Zimbabwean national for the gruesome murder of his wife in Essex, England.

A murder investigation has now been launched after a woman was found stabbed to death in a broad daylight horror attack.

The 41-year-old was declared dead at the scene in the sleepy village of Great Saling, Essex, at around 2.45pm Monday.

The man believed to the dead woman’s husband was arrested on suspicion of murder but is currently in hospital after falling ill. His name is still being withheld by authorities in the UK.

Police scrambled to the village and discovered the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.

A cordon and forensic tent was immediately pitched and police were appealing for information in the incident that has left villagers shell-shocked.

Forensic officers were also seen late Monday emerging from a small rented flat, estimated to be worth up to £750,000.

An Essex police spokesman said:

“We are investigating the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death and we are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and heard or saw anything suspicious.

Many Zimbabweans were shocked by the death after UK based Zimbabwe broadcast journalist, Ezra Sibanda, shared the sad news with a photo of the victim on social media.

agencies