UK PM ‘Theresa May’ encouraged by Zimbabwe situation, Praises ED Mnangagwa

SOUTH AFRICA: British Prime Minister, Theresa May says Zimbabwe has an opportunity to move forward after President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s inauguration on Sunday.

Speaking to NCA News during her visit to South Africa today, May said she is pleased by President Mnangagwa’s pledge to institute a commission of inquiry into the violence that occurred early this month just after the July 30 elections.

May described President Mnangagwa’s move as a great opportunity for the country to shape its destiny, adding that the latest development in Zimbabwe is encouraging.

“He is the elected President and has taken a key step by setting up an inquiry into the violence and that is a very important signal from him about the Zimbabwe he wants to see for the future,” May said. zbc