BREAKING: Boris Johnson elected new Conservative leader, Next UK Prime Minister

Boris Johnson has been elected Conservative Party leader and wins contest to become next UK prime minister.

Tuesday is Theresa May’s last full day in office and her successor Boris Johnson who deafeted Jeremy Hunt in Conservative Party internal votes will take over as PM on Wednesday.

Conservative Party leadership election, result: result: B. Johnson: 66.4% J. Hunt: 33.6% Boris Johnson elected.

Resignitions:

Chancellor Philip Hammond and Justice Secretary David Gauke said they will resign if Mr Johnson becomes PM.

Sir Alan Duncan quit as a Foreign Office minister on Monday in protest at a possible Boris Johnson victory.