United Kingdom based Zimbabwean gospel singer, model, and pastor, Walter Chahwanda 33, faces 21 charges in a Merseyside sexual offences case involving minors.

According to reports the trial is set for September 2025.

Chahwanda of Plemonstall Court, remains in custody on remand.

He was previously arrested on Thursday, 13 March, 2025, and Thursday, 27 February 2024.

He was initially charged with eleven offences in March 2025, as follows:

Rape:

Assault by penetration

Cyber flashing

Five offences of Sexual activity with a female aged 13-15yrs.

Sexual communication with a child.

Cause a child to watch an image of sexual activity

Blackmail:

As part of this investigation, ten further charges have now been authorised as follows, involving multiple victims:

Blackmail

Two counts of engaging in sexual communications with a child

Six counts of Malicious communications

Cause a child to view a sexual act

Chahwanda will remain in custody to appear on trial in September.

