United Kingdom based Zimbabwean gospel singer, model, and pastor, Walter Chahwanda 33, faces 21 charges in a Merseyside sexual offences case involving minors.
According to reports the trial is set for September 2025.
Chahwanda of Plemonstall Court, remains in custody on remand.
He was previously arrested on Thursday, 13 March, 2025, and Thursday, 27 February 2024.
He was initially charged with eleven offences in March 2025, as follows:
Rape:
Assault by penetration
Cyber flashing
Five offences of Sexual activity with a female aged 13-15yrs.
Sexual communication with a child.
Cause a child to watch an image of sexual activity
Blackmail:
As part of this investigation, ten further charges have now been authorised as follows, involving multiple victims:
Blackmail
Two counts of engaging in sexual communications with a child
Six counts of Malicious communications
Cause a child to view a sexual act
Chahwanda will remain in custody to appear on trial in September.
Online sources