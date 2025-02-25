STATEMENT OF THE JOINT EAC – SADC PROCESS ON THE PROGRESS IN RESTORATION OF PEACE AND SECURITY IN EASTERN DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO.

The Joint Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the East African Community (EAC) (hereinafter called Joint Summit)) and Co-chaired by His Excellency Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mangagwa, President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and Chairperson of SADC and His Excellency, Dr. William Samoei Ruto, CGH, President of the Republic of Kenya and Chairperson of the EAC met in Dar es Salaam in the United Republic of Tanzania on 8th February 2025 to deliberate on the security situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), and we are now pleased to report the following progress:

His Excellency Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and Chairperson of SADC and His Excellency, Dr. William Samoei Ruto, CGH, President of the Republic of Kenya and Chairperson of the EAC have continued engaging on the progress in restoration of peace and security and in consultation with SADC and EAC Heads of State and Government have agreed on the appointment of HE Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta former President of the Republic of Kenya; H.E Olusegun Obasanjo, former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; and HE Hailemariam Desalegn Boshe, the former Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia as Facilitators of the EAC-SADC peace process (the merged Luanda and Nairobi processes) in Eastern DRC.

Preparatory Meetings of the EAC Chiefs of Defense Forces (CDFs) from EAC Partner States were held in Nairobi on 21st February 2025 to discuss the ongoing security situation in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The Meeting of the SADC Chief of Defense Forces on the same subject also convened In Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

The meetings followed a directive from the joint EAC-SADC Heads of State Summit on 8th February 2025 in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania.

Prior to the Meeting the EAC, Defense Experts Working Group held two days of discussions on the situation in Eastern DRC.

The meeting was guided by six key directives: Immediate and unconditional ceasefire and cessation of hostilities; provision of humanitarian assistance; opening of main supply routes; development of a securitization plan for Goma and surrounding areas; and immediate reopening of Goma Airport and advice on other facilitative interventions.

There shall be a joint EAC-SADC Chiefs of Defense Forces Meeting on Monday 24th February 2025 in Dar es Salam, Tanzania preceding the Joint Ministerial Meeting scheduled for 28th February 2025.

The Meeting is expected to work on the details of the ceasefire.

Considering the above developments, all actors are urged to observe the ceasefire announced by the EAC-SADC Summit, and the M23 and all other actors are called upon to cease any further advancements in Eastern DRC and to observe and abide by an immediate ceasefire.

The Joint EAC-SADC process is actively seized of the peace process in the Eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.