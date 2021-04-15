For Zimbabwean soccer lovers, the battle of the two major cities in the country, Harare and Bulawayo is a match to look forward to with keen interest.

While there has been a number of teams to hail from the two cities, for some, the clash between Dynamos Football Club and Highlanders Football Club, is indeed the battle of capitals.

Coming out of the covid-19 induced break saw major sporting activities put on ice, finally, the two giants are pitted to clash this weekend.

Meanwhile, Dynamos say they are gearing up for the Uhuru Cup clash against Highlanders at the National Sports Stadium this Sunday.

The glamour boys are revisiting the clash against bitter rivals in a big match which would give them an opportunity to assess their players ahead of the Premier Soccer league season which gets underway next month.

“Fitness wise we are still lacking as you all know we require 6 weeks of training, so we are pleading with authorities to allow us more substitutes so as to protect the players.

“Being a match pitting Highlanders vs Dynamos, we just have to play well.

“We have a squad that we think is up to the challenge, but this will be a good game to gauge where we are and how much more we need to do,” said Tonderai Ndiraya Dynamos Coach.

Dynamos are almost done with transfer business as they are only expected to add a goalkeeper to replace their former number one, Simba Chinani.

The Independence match will kick off at 1pm.

Zwnews/ Zbc