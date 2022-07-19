The United Bulawayo Hospitals- considered as one of Zimbabwe’s top 5 medical referral institutions- has suspended operations due to lack of medical drugs to put patients to sleep.

In a letter dated 18 July 2022, that was addressed to consultants and doctors in all wards at the medical facility, the UBH Acting Director of Clinical Services, Dr T Mushawarima wrote:

“Due to lack of Anaesthetic Induction agents, elective lists have been suspended with immediate effect till further notice. Patients may buy their own drugs if any effective list is to proceed. Thank you”.

The latest development comes amid perennial calls for the resuscitation of the country’s medical institutions.

Zimbabwe’s hospitals have been hard hit by drug shortages- a situation which has resulted in Government officials seeking medical attention overseas.

Zwnews