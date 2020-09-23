The State which recently said MDC Alliance legislator for Harare West, Joanna Mamombe, was faking illness, yesterday made an application for her to be admitted to a psychiatric hospital for mental examination.

The state had issued a warrant for her arrest while she was bedridden in hospital, maintaining she was faking illness, this lead to her being brought to court in an ambulance,

The state had to seemingly swallow its pride, making a U-turn and cancelled the warrant of her arrest, now it wants her mentally examined.

Mamombe is jointly charged with Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova for allegedly faking their abduction in May this year.

Prosecutor Michael Reza told Harare regional magistrate Bianca Makwande that Mamombe has to be assessed by two Government doctors in terms of Section 26 of the Mental Health Act.

-Zwnews/ Herald