Tytan faces UK deportation as Olinda approaches immigration

Singer and ex husband to socialite Olinda Chapel, Tytan Nkomo might find himself out in the cold after Olinda submitted a statement to the British Immigration(Home Office) stating that the two no longer stay together.
Olinda stated that they are no longer staying together and they have no wish to do so in the future.
Home Office statement — relationship no longer subsisting:
I, Olinda Nyaradzo Chapel , confirm that my relationship with Njabulo Nkomo no longer subsists, that I do not live with them and that I do not intend to live with them as my spouse or partner in the future.
I give my permission for the Home Office to use the Information referred to above.
Facebook Comments