Tyre skidding marks: Chiwenga accident scene divides opinion..PICTURES

This is the scene of Apostle Talent Chiwenga’s accident. People are debating whether this is a murder, as alleged by the survivor, or just another road crash.

Tyre skidding marks show that he was trying to control his car as it left the road then crossed back before overturning.

Chiwenga said he was forced to leave the main road by a truck which deliberately enchroched his lane…does the picture support his line of argument, only trained eyes can explain the puzzle.

To cause more confusion, the first person and only eye witness so far is President Mnangagwa’s ally.

The mystery man who rescued Apostle Talent Chiwenga, from the jaws of the accident, is Mr Seviyasi Piki, a well known fervent Emmerson Mnangagwa backer and ZANU PF member. He is also former ZANU PF councillor in Chirumanzu.

