The city of Gweru has declared an outbreak of typhoid in Mkoba 15, 18 and 20.

Gweru Town Clerk, Elizabeth Gwatipedza said council received results from an independent laboratory confirming that there is typhoid in some parts of Mkoba high density suburb.

In the past weeks, there have been several reports of diarrhoea cases and four died in suspected typhoid cases. Gwatipedza said tests indicate that the water from borehole in the three suburbs is not safe for drinking. zbc