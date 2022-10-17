Addressing mourners at the school, during a funeral service, Matimba said an inquest would be conducted.
Matimba said staff, who accompanied the students, were under his instructions.
“This is a very sad moment in the history of the school,” said Matimba.
“I travelled overnight after being informed about the accident to ensure that I got first-hand information at the site.
“We had to hire ambulances and a helicopter to make sure the injured got medical assistance.
“To say I am heartbroken is an understatement, I am shattered.
“I did not want to comment on the causes of the accident, although social media is awash with a lot of theories.
“A Commission of Enquiry will be set up to come up with causes.”
He added:
“What I can say for now is that our learners shall get clinical and psychological counselling because we know they have been devastated.
“For those blaming my staff members, I am appealing to you to excuse them and blame me since I am their commander.
“They work under instruction so put all the blame on me.
“Parents and guardians, I am asking you to help me in ensuring that all our learners are calmed down,” Matimba said.
hmetro