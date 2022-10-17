TYNWALD High School headmaster, Kennias Matimba, yesterday shouldered the blame for the road accident which claimed six of his pupils in Nyanga.

Addressing mourners at the school, during a funeral service, Matimba said an inquest would be conducted.

Matimba said staff, who accompanied the students, were under his instructions.

“This is a very sad moment in the history of the school,” said Matimba. “I travelled overnight after being informed about the accident to ensure that I got first-hand information at the site. “We had to hire ambulances and a helicopter to make sure the injured got medical assistance. “To say I am heartbroken is an understatement, I am shattered. “I did not want to comment on the causes of the accident, although social media is awash with a lot of theories. “A Commission of Enquiry will be set up to come up with causes.”

He added:

“What I can say for now is that our learners shall get clinical and psychological counselling because we know they have been devastated. “For those blaming my staff members, I am appealing to you to excuse them and blame me since I am their commander. “They work under instruction so put all the blame on me. “Parents and guardians, I am asking you to help me in ensuring that all our learners are calmed down,” Matimba said.

hmetro