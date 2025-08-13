Two women one of them pregnant have been killed in a fatal road traffic accident along Shamva-Bindura highway this afternoon.

The accident took place after a kombi travelling along the highway reportedly burst a tyre near the Kangara Resort turn-off and overturned.

The other passengers were seriously injured and taken to Bindura Provincial Hospital.

Apparently, the Zimbabwe Republic Police is on record calling on the motoring public to exercise caution on the roads.

Most accidents have been attributed to human error and misjudgments by drivers.

Image: Crime Watch Zimbabwe