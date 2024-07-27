The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has reported a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 164 kilometre peg along Harare-Bulawayo road on 26/07/24 at around 1800 hours.

Two pedestrians and a driver of a Nissan Sulphy vehicle were killed whilst two passengers were injured when the vehicle veered off the road and hit the pedestrians who were waiting for transport at Ngwena bus stop.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Kwekwe General Hospital mortuary for post mortem whilst the injured victims are admitted at the same hospital.

The accident happened few days after a similar accident which occurred at the 103 kilometre peg along Masvingo–Mbalabala Road on 25/07/24 at around 0700 hours.

Two pedestrians were killed while two others were injured when a Nissan NP200 vehicle with no passengers on board veered off the road and hit the victims who were walking along a footpath about 70 metres away from the road.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Zvishavane District Hospital mortuary for post mortem whilst the injured victims and the driver are admitted at the same hospital.

Zwnews