A motorist driving an unknown motor vehicle with vehicle registration number AFX 5897 hit the two minors who were crossing the road and he did not stop after the accident.

Both victims died on the spot and their bodies were taken to Sally Mugabe Hospital mortuary for post mortem.

The police is therefore calling on anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

In other news, Police in Avondale are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of robbery which occurred on 02/10/23 at a car sale in Avondale, Harare in which four male suspects who were armed with an identified type of a pistol attacked a security guard who was on duty.

The suspects broke into the office were they took car keys of a white Toyota Fortuner motor vehicle, registration number AGC 3117 and one television set which they loaded into the motor vehicle and drove away.

