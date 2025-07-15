The High Court sitting in Bulawayo sentenced Tafirei Ndlovu to two life sentences.
This was after the court found him guilty on two accounts of murder he committed in 2022.
Zwnews
Jul 15, 2025 | Zim Latest
Zwnews
