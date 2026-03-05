Kaizer Chiefs have suffered a major setback with two experienced players injured. Both Brandon Petersen and Miguel Inacio are now doubtful for the next match. Chiefs face Durban City on 15 March. However, the team desperately needs a win.

The Soweto giants recently suffered three consecutive defeats. First, they lost the Soweto Derby against Orlando Pirates. Then, they suffered another painful defeat to Richards Bay on Tuesday.

Before the Richards Bay match, Miguel Inacio withdrew during the warm-up. Therefore, Bradley Cross stepped in to replace him in defence.

“I believe we were a little bit shaky in our defence,” Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze said.

“The injury of Miguel during the warm-up and the suspension of Zitha, you have to change the whole defence as well. I believe that mostly that cost us the game.”

Chiefs Lose Captain Brandon Petersen

Kaizer Chiefs also confirmed another major injury setback. Team captain Brandon Petersen recently underwent surgery.

As a result, he missed the Soweto Derby against Orlando Pirates. He has been one of the club’s best players this season.

Doctors expect Petersen to return at the end of March. However, his absence leaves a big gap in the squad.

Chiefs Season Now Under Pressure

Another long-term injury continues to trouble the team. Rushwin Dortley remains sidelined with a knee injury.

The 23-year-old defender has missed over 40 matches for Chiefs. Therefore, the club relies on replacements in defence.

Players like Aden McCarthy and Zitha Kwinika stepped into the backline. Kaizer Chiefs now have 12 matches remaining this season. A top-three finish could still save their campaign. However, anything lower may be seen as a major failure.