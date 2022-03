At least two people died on the spot in a road accident which occurred just outside Bulawayo last evening.

The accident occurred after the driver of a Toyota Fortuner lost control of the vehicle, before encroaching onto the opposite lane resulting in a head-on collision with a Honda Fit.

Apparently, most accidents have been attributed to human error.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is on record calling on drivers to take it easy on the roads, and always observe traffic regulations.

Zwnews