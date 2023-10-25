Two children, from Shamva both under the age of five, suffocated in a vehicle they were playing in, the national broadcaster Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation reports.

Four-year-old Kudakwashe Magombo and Kuziva Koffi aged three, died on Sunday after the vehicle allegedly locked them inside.

Mashonaland Central Police spokesperson, Inspector Milton Mundembe said the two kids were left alone by their parents Concilia and Susan Chirupani.

The parents left the children at 10:30 in the morning only to return at around half past three in the afternoon.

Their bodies were taken to Shamva Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem.