The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested Vusumuzi James Mpofu and Nobukhosi Mpofu of Synlak (Private) Limited on allegations of defrauding the City of Harare over US$415 000.00 (€350 000.00) earmarked for the ill-fated Mbare biogas project.

Circumstances are that sometime 2015, the City of Harare received a grant from the European Union for the designing and construction of biogas digesters and a 100KVA generator, and awarded a contract to Synlak Pvt Ltd, a company co-owned by Moses Mpofu who is in remand for an unrelated charge.

Investigations proved that Synlak Pvt Ltd secured the contract through misrepresentation, falsely claiming to be authorised resellers of Camda New Energy Technology Co. Ltd, a key requirement under the tender conditions.

The accused, in collusion with City of Harare officials ex-Director of Works Phillip Pfukwa and former Chamber Secretary Josephine Ncube, both already in remand on related charges, allegedly manipulated payment processes to receive funds before completing the project.

The funds were deposited into Synlak’s CABS and BancABC accounts, from which Vusumuzi and Nobukhosi, as signatories, made cash withdrawals.

The City of Harare, represented by Acting Town Clerk Mabhena Moyo, reported the matter to the ZACC, leading to the arrests.

Vusumuzi and Nobukhosi are set to appear at Rotten Row Magistrate Court on May 9, 2025.

