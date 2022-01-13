Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance president Nelson Chamisa who has been christened ‘Twitter President’ is slightly leading his chief contender President Emmerson Mnangagwa in terms of followers on the microblog.

Chamisa recently hit 900.7k followers on Twitter against Mnangagwa’s 822.3k. This translates to a 78.4k margin.

“Wow!! We have done it. We have hit the mark and reached a milestone.

“We’re now 900 000. Almost getting to a million. Thank you friends. Thank you family. God bless you!,” Said Chamisa.

For many this remind them of what recently happened in Zambia where the now Republican President Hakainde Hichilema was denied access to public broadcaster, went on to rely on social media for publicity.

He was mocked and labelled a ‘Facebook President,’ however unlike in Zambia where there are hundreds of private radio stations and a couple of television stations, who gave Hichilema space, in Zimbabwe the media landscape is closed.

Zwnews