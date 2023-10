TV Sales & Home says it has restored its supply deal with Samsung for the Zimbabwe market.

“The business managed to reengage Samsung Electronics as a trade partner after a very prolonged absence and the potential of this partnership is significant.

TV Sales and Home is one of the country’s leading one-stop shop for all furniture and electrical appliances.

In Zimbabwe, the electronic retailer has 49 retail sites totalling 29,279m2 located countrywide and has a staff complement of 176.

Zwnews