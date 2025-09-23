Harare man Simbarashe Mudewe has been arrested for pointing a Berreta Gedore Pistol at one of the police officers who had arrested him for operating an unlicensed tuckshop at Dzivarasekwa Two Shops.

In other news on 20/09/25, Police in Harare arrested Francis Kunaya (27) and Thompson Pembedzo (25) in connection with a case of robbery which occurred at Mabvuku Turn-off on 19/09/25.

The suspects allegedly gave a lift to the complainant to Mabvuku before attacking him and stealing a cellphone, pair of shoes and national ID card.

The suspect dumped the complainant near Old Shamva Road along Mutoko-Harare Road.

On 20/09/25, Francis Kunaya was found wearing the stolen shoes at Solani Shopping Centre Epworth, leading to his arrest.

Francis Kunaya implicated Thompson Pembedzo as his accomplice.