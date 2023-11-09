Self-styled Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu has directed further recalls on Harare mayor Ian Makone, his deputy Kudzai Kadzombe and seven other city councillors in a fresh round of recalls threatening to throw the country’s main opposition into chaos.

In a letter sent to Local Government Minister Winston Chitando, dated 7 November 2023, Tshabangu claimed the targeted councillors “have ceased to be members of the Citizens Coalition for Change”.

“Kindly be advised that the following councillors were under Citizens Coalition for Change political party and have ceased to be members of the Citizens Coalition for Change,” he wrote.

Zwnews