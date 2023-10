Sengezo Tshabangu who claims to be the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Secretary General has allegedly expelled party president Nelson Chamisa.

In a letterhead bearing Chamisa’s image, (party logo) Tshabangu says the popular youthful opposition leader has been expelled for violating a number of party procedures.

He said Chamisa’s crimes include personalising the party as well as embezzling its funds.

Zwnews