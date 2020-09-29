An outspoken businessman and former parliamentarian has hit out at elements trying to work on a plan to topple Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Government, saying those people will be dealt with before they even get to the septuagenarian and his two deputies- Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi.

In remarks posted on his Twitter handle, dismissed former Zanu Member of Parliament for Chivi South, Killer Zivhu made a chilling warning to unnamed coup plotters purpotedly working on a scheme to topple the incumbent Government under Mnangagwa.

Zivhu said it was important that those who were angling change of political leadership wait until the next elections to be held in 2023.

“Guys anyone trying to remove ED’s government unconstitutionally,topedza naye asati asvika kuna ED and his vice Presidents. Mirirai election isvike iyi haisi yokunhanzvana iyi kukubatisayi chokwadi munozoshaya nguva yekutendeuka varume,” said Zivhu.

The former legislator lost his Chivi South seat in the House of Assembly amid poorly evidenced reports that he had made attempts at organising a meeting pitting First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa and opposition MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa’s wife, Sithokhozile.

He has repeatedly denied the allegations.

Zivhu’s sentiments come at a time when there have been reports that Mnangagwa has been faced with internal and external implosion amid continued economic decay typified by the downing of tools by underpaid civil servants.

This week, most teachers defied the call to reopen schools, citing incapacitation.

The teachers contend that they can only get back to work if they get a Covid19 risk allowance and are paid their salaries in United States dollars.

