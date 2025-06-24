United States of America President Donald Trump says Israel and Iran have both violated the ceasefire, but that he was “really unhappy” with Israel.

He called on Israel to stop dropping bombs and to “bring your pilots home, now!”

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz says he has ordered “intense strikes” on Tehran, accusing Iran of violating the truce brokered by the US and Qatar.

President Trump announced a ceasefire yesterday, hours after Iran launched a strike against a U.S. air base in Qatar in retaliation for the U.S. bombing of its nuclear sites.

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian says Iran will respect the truce with Israel as long as Israel does.

Pezeshkian also said Iran is open to dialogue and will protect the interests of Iranians at the negotiating table, reports Iran’s Nournews media.