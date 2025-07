WASHINGTON, United States — The State Department is pulling back from commenting on or criticising elections overseas unless there is a clear and compelling United States foreign policy interest in doing so.

In new guidance issued Thursday to all U.S. embassies and consulates abroad, the department said that those outposts should refrain from issuing statements that invoke any particular ideology and that what they may say must be in line with President Donald Trump’s stated position that the U.S. will respect the sovereignty of all foreign nations.

“Consistent with the administration’s emphasis on national sovereignty, the department will comment publicly on elections only when there is a clear and compelling U.S. foreign policy interest to do so,” according to the cable, a copy of which was shared with The Associated Press.

The department has for decades issued statements highly critical of or questioning the legitimacy of certain elections, notably in authoritarian countries including Zimbabwe. That is changing as the Trump administration has emphasised an “America First” foreign policy approach centered on U.S. interests.

“When it is appropriate to comment on a foreign election, our message should be brief, focused on congratulating the winning candidate, and, when appropriate, noting shared foreign policy interests,” the cable said.

The document, which was signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and first reported by the Wall Street Journal, said “messages should avoid opining on the fairness or integrity of an electoral process, its legitimacy or the democratic values of the country in question.”

In the past, U.S. commentary questioning or criticising elections aboard often has come in support of findings from various election monitoring groups, such as the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe or U.S.-based institutions such as the Carter Center, the National Democratic Institute and International Republican Institute.

The department cable said that amplifying the findings of outside groups or denouncing electoral irregularities can only be done with permission from senior officials in Washington.

Zimbabwe opposition politician David Coltart, currently the mayor of Bulawayo, said he feared the United States was going to now turn a blind eye to “dictatorial and corrupt regimes while seeking to to business with them.”

He said: “I have no doubt that corrupt tyrants across the world will be celebrating this new policy. However the lesson which will ultimately be learned is that stable, transparent democracies, which enjoy the will of the people and respect the rule of law, underpin long term sustainable economic development and world peace.

“Long term U.S. interests, never mind the interests of citizens the world over, are best protected when U.S. businesses can trade internationally with countries where the rule of law prevails. Without the rule of law prevailing, business relationships will be unpredictable and business contracts subject to the whim of corrupt dictatorships.” – Associated Press