United States of America President Donald Trump has lambasted the United Nations while speaking during the 80th United Nations General Assembly.

Trump said the global union of countries is not doing enough in addressing the challenges being faced.

The US president earlier lambasted the United Nations and countries around the world during an nearly hourlong speech at the UN General Assembly.

Trump admonished the UN over what he views as its ineffectiveness. He said some countries “are going to hell” over their immigration policies, and he blasted climate change as “the greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world.”

Global conflicts: Meanwhile, as a growing number of countries have recognized a Palestinian state, Trump framed it as a “reward” for Hamas.

He also made a shift on Russia saying Ukraine is now in position to “fight and WIN” back its original borders in its war against Russia, escalating his rhetoric against Moscow.

He also indicated he believes NATO member countries should shoot down Russian aircraft if they enter their airspace.

