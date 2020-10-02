US President Donald Trump has said he and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus and are in quarantine.

The president announced the news in a tweet.

It comes after one of Trump’s closest aides tested positive for coronavirus.

Hope Hicks, the 31-year-old adviser to the president, was the closest aide to Trump to test positive so far.

She travelled with him on Air Force One to a TV debate in Ohio this week.

Earlier, Trump had said he and his wife were going into quarantine after Hicks’s positive test.

He tweeted on Thursday night: “Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible!

“The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!”

It is not clear how Trump’s positive test will affect arrangements for the second presidential debate, which is scheduled for 15 October in Miami, Florida.

-BBC

