Zimbabwean Vice President Constantino Chiwenga who reportedly locked in a succession battle with his boss President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa says true leadership is not about power, but purpose.

Addressing the ruling party members at the Harare International Conference Centre during the launch of the ZANU PF Women’s Empowerment Fund Chiwenga transparency is the bedrock of true leadership.

Chiwenga made these remarks as he invited President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa who was the guest of honour to the podium.

Apparently, the ruling party ZANU PF’s First Secretary and leader President Mnangagwa, has commended Zimbabwean women for their resilience in the face of economic challenges, including illegal sanctions and climate change.

He noted that government is investing in women’s personal growth and development to ensure the prosperity of communities and the nation as a whole.

Zwnews