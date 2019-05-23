Truckload of stolen ZESA cables intercepted by police: PICTURES

Police in Featherstone recently intercepted a 7 tonne truck loaded with aluminium cables suspected to be ZESA property at a roadblock along the Harare – Masvingo highway.
Members of the public are warned against vandalising essential infrastructure.
