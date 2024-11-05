A truck driver employed by the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) has been arraigned before the courts facing intimidating charges.

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) reports that Cosmas Kazuzu of Chikanga in Mutare threatened ZCDC Chief Executive Officer pretending to be a member of the Office of the President and Cabinet.

Kazuzu said he was working in the Vice President’s Office.

He threatened to be in possession of a dossier implicating the complaint, and demanded that he withdraws disciplinary proceedings against the company human resources manager.

Zwnews