Cannabis in Zimbabwe is a traditional crop, generally called mbanje, its use is illegal except for licensed medical purposes.

In a groundbreaking approach to medical treatment in Zimbabwe, Ivory Medicinal has officially launched its medicinal cannabis product line, CannaQure, which is designed to harness the healing potential of cannabis early this year.

Ivory Medicinal is a pioneering healthcare company licenced as a Good manufacturing practice (GMP) complementary medicine manufacturer by Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) and aims to redefine wellness in Zimbabwe through its flagship CannaQure line and ongoing research in medicinal cannabis.

In a press release statement, the company noted that The CannaQure product line offers a range of cannabis-based therapeutic products designed to support those suffering from conditions such as chronic pain, stress, sleep challenges, and more.

“These products, rich in cannabinoids, mainly Cannabidiol (CBD), have been developed to provide alternative solutions that complement traditional medicine, delivering enhanced wellness and symptom relief,” reads the statement.

“The product itself is not psychoactive, meaning it is not a narcotic and would not get a patient “high.” All CannaQure products are meticulously formulated and adhere to strict safety and quality standards as required by the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe”.

According to the general manager of Ivory Medicinal Nash Kadzinga, the unveiling of CanaQure marks a significant breakthrough in the country’s healthcare progression.

“This launch is more than an introduction of a new product, it is a milestone in Zimbabwe’s healthcare evolution,” reads part of the statement.

“CannaQure embodies our vision to provide safe, effective, and accessible medicinal cannabis products that meet the needs of patients looking for alternative treatments. Today, we are proud to offer people a reliable, natural, and scientifically grounded option.”

Kadzinga noted that focus on education, transparency, and quality is at the core of their mission.

“We believe that with CannaQure, we can lead a new era of healthcare in Zimbabwe—one where patients have a choice and nature’s remedies enhance their wellness.”

Ivory Medicinal aims to pioneer Zimbabwe’s medicinal cannabis market and provide an opportunity for Zimbabweans to experience the potential benefits of a plant that has been utilised for centuries across cultures.

The healthcare company is committed to expanding awareness and understanding of medicinal cannabis in Zimbabwe as it works closely with healthcare providers and the community to address misconceptions about the plant’s therapeutic value.

The Chronicle