The Zimbabwe Republic Police in Beitbridge has arrested an MNH truck driver, Edison Kazingizi (29) at Beitbridge Border Post in connection with unlawful possession of 48 X 100 ml of Benlyin Codeine, 50 X 100 mls Adyco Salterpyn and 50 X 100 ml Broncleer Cough Syrup.

The contraband was hidden in the truck which was carrying drums containing oil from South Africa.

Meanwhile, on 28/10/23, detectives in Masvingo acted on received information and arrested Ammon Mataruse (27), Tinashe Matore (19) and Tatenda Mahachi (30) in connection with unlawful possession of 15 twists of dagga, 3 X 100 ml Adcorsalterpyn, 3 X 100 ml Stilpane Cough Syrup, 3 X 100 ml Benlyin Cough Syrup and 3 X 100 ml Broncleer Cough Syrup.

