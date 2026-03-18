Orlando Pirates dropped points after a 1-1 draw with Siwelele this weekend. As a result, Mamelodi Sundowns now have a strong chance to take control.

Pirates sit just one point ahead of Sundowns. However, Sundowns still have a game in hand midweek.

If Sundowns beat Marumo Gallants, they will move two points clear. Consequently, that lead could give them a psychological edge.

The title race now heads into the final nine matches.

Why Orlando Pirates Are in Trouble

Sundowns strengthened their position with a 3-0 win over Stade Malien. They delivered a clinical performance in the CAF Champions League quarter-final first leg.

As a result, Sundowns can now focus on their league fixture against Gallants. If the match had ended narrowly, Sundowns would have rotated their squad. However, the comfortable win allows them to field strong line-ups.

They can now use players like Divine Lunga, Peter Shalulile, and Marcel Allende. At the same time, they can rest key players when needed.

Therefore, Pirates gain no advantage from Sundowns’ continental schedule. Even if Sundowns fall behind in games, they can still catch up quickly. Meanwhile, Pirates risk dropping points under pressure.

Pirates Set to Miss Out on Nkota Return

Orlando Pirates will likely miss out on signing Mohau Nkota. Earlier reports linked the winger with a return to the club. Some suggested a possible loan move from Al-Ettifaq.

However, new discussions now point to a different outcome. Nkota could move to Benfica on a development loan instead. Meanwhile, Al-Ettifaq has set his price at €3 million. As a result, Pirates must explore other transfer options.