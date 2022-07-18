”Police in Bulawayo are investigating a case of theft which occurred on 17/07/22 at around 0530 hours in Cowdray Park, where three unknown suspects who had been offered a lift in a ZUPCO kombi snatched a satchel with company cash amounting to ZWL$30 000, US$30 and two cellphones from the conductor before vanishing into the darkness,” the ZRP tweeted.