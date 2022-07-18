Three unknown suspects from the second city of Bulawayo who were offered a lift in a ZUPCO commuter omnibus reportedly robbed the bus conductor of hard cash and two cellphones, police authorities have said.
According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the incident occurred on Sunday, around 0530 hours in Cowdray Park suburb.
”Police in Bulawayo are investigating a case of theft which occurred on 17/07/22 at around 0530 hours in Cowdray Park, where three unknown suspects who had been offered a lift in a ZUPCO kombi snatched a satchel with company cash amounting to ZWL$30 000, US$30 and two cellphones from the conductor before vanishing into the darkness,” the ZRP tweeted.
Zwnews