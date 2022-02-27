Image: Mail & Guardian

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating a robbery case in which three complaints were robbed of 152.51 grams of gold, US$4946 cash, three cellphones and a Honda Fit vehicle in Shamva.

This came after the three were attacked by four unknown suspects who were armed with an unidentified revolver on 26/02/22 at around 1430 hours.

The suspects, who posed as gold dealers were allowed entry into the complainants’ house in Tipperary on the pretext that they were selling gold.

The vehicle was later recovered dumped near Wadzanai Cemetery.

Meanwhile, dealing in gold without a license is a criminal offence.