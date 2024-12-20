The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the arrest of Trust Mpofu (37), Prince Dube (40) and Mthuthukisi Msizi (31) at an abattoir in Belmont, Bulawayo on 17/12/24 in connection with a suspected case of stocktheft.

The suspects were arrested after presenting a forged stock clearance form to the police at the abattoir for the cattle to be slaughtered.

The arrest led to the recovery of 11 heads of cattle with foreign brand marks.

The truck which was used to transport the stolen cattle, a UD 60 truck, registration number AFK4503, was impounded by the police.

The cattle are suspected to have been stolen outside the country.

Zwnews