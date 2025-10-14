The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company ZETDC has urged its customers to trim tree branches that encroach over power lines.

In a press statement, ZETDC an arm of the power utility, the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority said overhung branches may cause power outages when fall on overhead cables.

ZETDC added that customers are required under Electricity Distribution code regulations, Statutory Instrument 47 of 2017 Section 11.2.4 to trim tree branches that interfere with power lines.