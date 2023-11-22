File image|In a somber turn of events, Captain Stephen Marimi, a 37-year-old soldier, was discovered lifeless in the bush at Hunters Rest Farm in Ruwa. The incident is believed to have stemmed from a heated dispute with his wife, Nyarai Kafungura, who is also a member of the military and is currently serving abroad.

The disagreement, reportedly triggered by issues involving a cellphone and allegations of infidelity, led to Marimi leaving his residence and not returning. His lifeless body was later found facing downwards, accompanied by an empty beer bottle, by a passerby who promptly notified the police.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, has confirmed the commencement of investigations into the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of Captain Marimi.