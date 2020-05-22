Posted by Prof Jonathan Moyo

Tragedy has struck us in Joburg. We have lost Lwazi Maseko in pink t/shirt(son of Samkeliso, my cousin sister) & Thabo Ndlovu(son of Samkeliso’s late brother Melusi) in blue t/shirt. They ate poisoned mince meat. Samkeliso is daughter to Uncle Jonathan, brother to my mother. God!

 

