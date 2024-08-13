The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 10/08/24 at around 1000 hours along Sam Nujoma Street, opposite Banc ABC, where a Toyota Hilux double cab with three passengers on board hit four pedestrians who were crossing the road.

The police say as a result, two victims died on the spot while two others were injured.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals for post mortem whilst the injured were taken to the same hospital for treatment.

Zwnews