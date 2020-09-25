A senior Zimbabwe National Army officer, Brigadier General Ruphus Chigudu has died.

Brigadier General Chigudu died this Thursday at Parirenyatwa General Hospital in Harare at the age of 64.

Zimbabwe National Army Commander, Lieutenant General Edzai Chimonyo confirmed Brigadier General Chigudu’s death and said funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

Brigadier General Chigudu, whose Chimurenga name was Promise Chombo, is survived by his wife Vimbai Chigudu (nee Goboza) and three children.

Mourners are gathered at Number 1137 Takura Road Houghton Park, Harare. -ZBC

